Those affected by the Equifax breach of 2017 could now get a settlement

U.S. — The Equifax breach in September of 2017 exposed the private information of nearly 150 million people.

Now, two years after the breach, the credit reporting agency has agreed to a settlement of up to 700 million dollars

That includes up to 425 million dollars for consumers who were financially harmed, reimbursing those impacted for both time and expenses fighting identity theft.

With the federal trade commission, Maneesha Mithal, explains, “as long as they have reasonable documentation in the form of receipts that they paid for credit monitoring or security freezes they should be able to get reimbursed for that amount”

Equifax will also provide at least ten years of free credit monitoring. And at least seven years of free services for restoring stolen identities.

For details on filing a claim, the company set up the web site that you can reach by clicking here.