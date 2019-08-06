This guy Inspires kids Through the Art of Bowling

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- World Champion Bowler, Jason Belmonte, is known for his unique throw that gets him a strike almost every shot he takes.

Maybe you never heard of Jason Belmonte, but to these kids, he’s a hero.

Dylon Wake and Dolin Ituarte both look up to Belmonte, and now the two got a chance to talk with the pro-bowler because Dylon won a fan contest, that included a personal phone call with Belmonte.

Both teens have also been bowling for years and definitely reached scores I have never bowled.

The call took place at Sunshine Lanes Monday evening.

On the call, Belmonte gave the boys advice that they will carry on in their bowling careers.

Jason started bowling with two hands when he was 18 months old and claims that he was too young to learn the traditional bowling style, so he stuck with the two hands… and it’s worked.

