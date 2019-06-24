This baseball field in SW Missouri is completely flooded

SENECA, Mo.– A man in Southwest Missouri grabbed this video and posted it to Facebook Sunday.

Posted by Blake Scribner on Sunday, June 23, 2019

In the video, shot by Blake Scribner of Seneca, you can see the town’s baseball field is completely covered in floodwater.

Seneca is one of a few western-most cities in Missouri to see a substantial amount of flooding Sunday.







In other towns like Anderson, MO, people lost their homes to the rapid flooding.

In Neosho, authorities say they rescued more than thirty people from flood waters, noting they got between 4-6 inches in their part of Newton County on Sunday.