Thinking of selling your house? Realtors say winter is the best time to go on the market

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Realtors say Springfield is a seller’s market, so if you’re thinking of selling your house, you may want to act quickly.

Local realtor, Laura Duckworth, with House Key Flat Fee Realty says even though a lot of people like to wait until spring to sell their home, now is the best time to put your house on the market.

“We’ve got things like the baby boomers, although they are kind of dying out, we’ve got the millennials coming in and they want the same American dream,” Duckworth said. “They want to buy houses. So, Springfield is just really picking up a big part of that, also, is like an influx of ‘out-of-staters.’ I think the internet has something to do with that because they look at property values here and they’re like, ‘Oh that’s so low. I’m going to move in.'”

She says over the last six months, the average number of days for a house on the market of all price points is just two weeks. Houses in the $100,000-200,000 price range, for the last six months the average days on the market is eight.

“The buyers that are looking in the winter, they are serious,” Duckworth said. “So, if you can get those buyers during the winter, you’re going to get the best price for your house.”

As for advice for buyers, Duckworth says you should come prepared and competitive.

Duckworth says if you are considering selling or buying a home to speak with an agent to help you navigate and get serious offers.