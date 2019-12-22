Thieves target Salvation Army in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just days before Christmas, the Salvation Army Northland Corps Community and Worship Center on North Oak Trafficway got robbed.

According to Salvation Army Major James Mungai, gas tanks were punctured, and two catalytic convereters from two vans have been stolen.



When Mungai tried putting gas in one of the vans, he discovered something was wrong.

“I went down to Sams, and I stuck the hose in the tank,” Mugai said. “I didn’t make anything of it, and the guy in front of me says, ‘I think you’re leaking something,’ and I looked under and gas was just pouring out stopped it immediately.”

Although the organization is only 65 percent of its fundraising goal for the year, the total cost could more be than $5,000.

“We have to find alternative rides for our bell ringers, when we have to deliver things or picking up things, like we’re supposed to pick something up Monday, we can’t do it now,” Mungai said.

According to KSHB, Mungai does not have any surveillance video of the theft, but it is something they want to invest.

Anyone with information from this theft, please contact the police.