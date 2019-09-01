‘They’ve hit my SUV…cracked my windows’: Flying golf balls terrorizing families in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) – Some Dearborn Heights neighbors claim they’re being terrorized by errant golf balls coming from the Warren Valley Golf Course.

Tonia Nolan lives about 100 feet from the course near Ann Arbor Trail and said the balls are more like weapons than part of a game.

“I have a 5-year-old daughter and I’m just terrified for her,” Nolan said.

There’s a fence and four-lane road that separates homes from the green. But, Nolan said the public course is a launching paid for an assault.

“They’ve hit my SUV. They’ve cracked my windows and destroyed the whole side of my house,” Nolan said.

Homeowner: 'They've just destroyed the whole side of my house'

An unsuspecting neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous said a golf ball cracked his vehicle’s windshield four years ago. He said he paid for the repairs.

The City of Dearborn Heights owns the course but, according to the mayor, a company runs the daily operations.

Mayor Daniel Paletko declined a formal interview and said if residents have complaints they should bring those concerns to his office.

Paletko also said, if a golfer hits a ball that damages private property he or she would be responsible not the city.

Meantime, residents are calling for a higher net to catch the balls before the reach their homes.

“I don’t see why they don’t put up a net and take care of this situation,” Nolan said.