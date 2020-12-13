They planted 400 new trees in Springfield. Here’s why.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As a part of the “Wilson’s Creek 319 Project”, volunteers planted more than 400 trees along Wilson’s Creek on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Their mission to reduce pollutants in urban watersheds is funded by a grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Todd Wilkinson is the Project Manager for the James River Basin Partnership. He says the work they’re doing locally could eventually have a global impact.

“We all live in a watershed,” Wilkinson told Ozarks First Saturday. “We all live downstream essentially so by working together to plant these trees we are really contributing to the beauty of the Ozarks. Making sure a stream like Wilson’s Creek will be there as a good clean source of water for our kids and grandkids.”