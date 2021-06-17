“They are so essential,” Co-founder and resident of Eden Village say volunteers are crucial

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s KOLR 10’s parent company,Nexstar’s 25th year for Founder’s Day of Caring on June 17, 2021.

A day employees company-wide volunteer for a project in their communities.

CEO of Nexstar, Perry Sook, says the anniversary is the perfect day to give back.

“We are a local service business, the best thing we can do is give back to the communities that made us successfull,” Sook said. “So, that’s the whole intent of founders day and thats what we’re all about” 3

KOLR 10 and Ozarks Fox employees will work at Eden Village our neighbors on East Division Street for Founder’s Day of Caring.

Our stations will help install brick paver sidewalks throughout the community.

We’ll dig out some gravel and mulch, put a sand base in and start putting bricks in.

Eden village is a tiny home community that gives unsheltered people a place to live so they can find work and improve their lives.

Mirenda Barrows has lived here for two years and says she appreciates everyone who helps keep the neighborhood in good condition.

Barrows says she’s lucky to call Eden Village home.

“I’ve been homeless off and on most of my adult life,” Barrows said. “I aged out of the foster care system and just didn’t have a support system.”

In 2017, Barrows got into a car accident when she was six months pregnant.

It killed her daughter Helen Mae who Barrows honors in her backyard every week.

“It means a lot, asking God to continue protecting her soul,” Barrows said.

She continued living on the streets until she heard about Eden Village.

Barrows moved in in 2019.

“It’s been pretty good like I have a stable home,” Barrows said.

She says the property looks nice too.

“They take care of the lawn and we have people that pick up trash,” Barrows said. “It’s good to have that joint effort.”

Those who don’t even live there have helped.

“I want not only myself but all my neighbors to feel like we take care of our homes,” Barrows said. “It does help a lot when volunteers come out.”

Dr. David Brown is the President and Co-founder of Eden Village. He says volunteers are the main reason why the community looks in order.

“They are so essential. We’re a volunteer-driven organization,” Brown said. “If we don’t have the volunteers, we don’t have the staff to do this. Our resources are such that we need the volunteers.”

It’s almost a weekly need.

“You get a group in here and clean it up, it looks pretty nice,” Brown said. “But, the rain, and the growth and everything, it grows up pretty fast.”

Brown says having extra help lets the public know about his mission, creating a city where no one sleeps outside.

“Until you come onto the property, and really see it for yourself, then you begin to understand what we’re doing here, why we’re doing it and you want to help,” Brown said.

Brown says a large group of volunteers can turn a month’s worth of work into just a day or so.

Jeremy Rabe with our Ozarks Fox team has actually been helping redesign a home here.