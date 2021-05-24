REPORT: These are the 50 lowest-paying jobs in Springfield, MO

Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Springfield, MO, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Springfield, the annual mean wage is $44,660 or 20.7% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $21,640. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Medical assistants

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $29,510

– #21 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 830

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,930

– Employment: 710,200

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Laredo, TX ($25,790)

— Florence, SC ($25,960)

— El Paso, TX ($26,450)

– Job description: Perform administrative and certain clinical duties under the direction of a physician. Administrative duties may include scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes. Clinical duties may include taking and recording vital signs and medical histories, preparing patients for examination, drawing blood, and administering medications as directed by physician.

#49. Passenger vehicle drivers, except bus drivers, transit and intercity

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $29,370

– #118 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– Employment: 599,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($18,250)

— Dothan, AL ($18,260)

– Job description: Drive a motor vehicle to transport passengers on a planned or scheduled basis. May collect a fare.

#48. File clerks

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $29,260

– #30 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,140

– Employment: 91,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($22,210)

— Jackson, MS ($24,610)

— Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA ($25,040)

– Job description: File correspondence, cards, invoices, receipts, and other records in alphabetical or numerical order or according to the filing system used. Locate and remove material from file when requested.

#47. Stockers and order fillers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $29,030

– #170 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,850

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,010

– Employment: 2,210,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fond du Lac, WI ($23,990)

— Monroe, LA ($24,240)

— Florence, SC ($24,420)

– Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

#46. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $28,890

– #234 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,400

– Employment: 341,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

— Albany, GA ($20,850)

— Dalton, GA ($20,890)

– Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

#45. Tellers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $28,840

– #47 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 670

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,960

– Employment: 423,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lawton, OK ($25,350)

— Abilene, TX ($25,860)

— Las Cruces, NM ($25,970)

– Job description: Receive and pay out money. Keep records of money and negotiable instruments involved in a financial institution’s various transactions.

#44. Couriers and messengers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $28,670

– #74 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,010

– Employment: 70,700

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($19,770)

— Monroe, LA ($21,160)

— Lawton, OK ($21,380)

– Job description: Pick up and deliver messages, documents, packages, and other items between offices or departments within an establishment or directly to other business concerns, traveling by foot, bicycle, motorcycle, automobile, or public conveyance.

#43. Residential advisors

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $28,590

– #62 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,430

– Employment: 102,450

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($20,950)

— Jonesboro, AR ($20,980)

— Amarillo, TX ($21,360)

– Job description: Coordinate activities in resident facilities in secondary school and college dormitories, group homes, or similar establishments. Order supplies and determine need for maintenance, repairs, and furnishings. May maintain household records and assign rooms. May assist residents with problem solving or refer them to counseling resources.

#42. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $28,570

– #136 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,740

– Employment: 302,410

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— San Angelo, TX ($18,370)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($19,280)

— Bowling Green, KY ($19,460)

– Job description: Provide beauty services, such as cutting, coloring, and styling hair, and massaging and treating scalp. May shampoo hair, apply makeup, dress wigs, remove hair, and provide nail and skincare services.

#41. Shoe and leather workers and repairers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $28,560

– #7 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,480

– Employment: 7,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lancaster, PA ($24,080)

— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($24,740)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($27,040)

– Job description: Construct, decorate, or repair leather and leather-like products, such as luggage, shoes, and saddles. May use hand tools.

#40. Mail clerks and mail machine operators, except postal service

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $28,500

– #37 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,700

– Employment: 79,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tallahassee, FL ($21,310)

— Abilene, TX ($21,420)

— Laredo, TX ($22,130)

– Job description: Prepare incoming and outgoing mail for distribution. Time-stamp, open, read, sort, and route incoming mail; and address, seal, stamp, fold, stuff, and affix postage to outgoing mail or packages. Duties may also include keeping necessary records and completed forms.

#39. Packers and packagers, hand

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $28,490

– #198 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– Employment: 599,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

— Casper, WY ($19,850)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

– Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

#38. Woodworking machine setters, operators, and tenders, except sawing

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $28,380

– #19 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,540

– Employment: 75,160

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($23,690)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($24,070)

— Morristown, TN ($24,940)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend woodworking machines, such as drill presses, lathes, shapers, routers, sanders, planers, and wood nailing machines. May operate computer numerically controlled (CNC) equipment.

#37. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $28,300

– #67 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,210

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,800

– Employment: 872,370

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,780)

— El Paso, TX ($23,330)

— Charleston, WV ($23,500)

– Job description: Landscape or maintain grounds of property using hand or power tools or equipment. Workers typically perform a variety of tasks, which may include any combination of the following: sod laying, mowing, trimming, planting, watering, fertilizing, digging, raking, sprinkler installation, and installation of mortarless segmental concrete masonry wall units.

#36. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $27,970

– #148 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,860

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,410

– Employment: 1,990,510

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,200)

— Sumter, SC ($21,400)

— Dothan, AL ($21,670)

– Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

#35. Cooks, restaurant

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $27,910

– #218 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,180

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– Employment: 1,109,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

– Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

#34. Substitute teachers, short-term

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $27,630

– #85 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,090

– Employment: 512,030

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($17,360)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,470)

— Huntsville, AL ($17,470)

– Job description: Teach students on a short-term basis as a temporary replacement for a regular classroom teacher, typically using the regular teacher’s lesson plan.

#33. Bartenders

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $27,540

– #241 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,910

– Employment: 486,720

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($17,930)

— Decatur, AL ($17,950)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)

– Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

#32. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $27,510

– #147 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,150

– Employment: 112,750

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)

— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

– Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

#31. Psychiatric technicians

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $27,100

– #8 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,080

– Employment: 85,330

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($23,760)

— Charleston, WV ($24,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($24,750)

– Job description: Care for individuals with mental or emotional conditions or disabilities, following the instructions of physicians or other health practitioners. Monitor patients’ physical and emotional well-being and report to medical staff. May participate in rehabilitation and treatment programs, help with personal hygiene, and administer oral or injectable medications.

#30. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $27,070

– #274 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,900

– Employment: 222,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

– Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

#29. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $27,050

– #123 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,940

– Employment: 387,300

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($19,990)

— Dothan, AL ($20,340)

— Decatur, AL ($20,520)

– Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.

#28. Switchboard operators, including answering service

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $27,040

– #27 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,980

– Employment: 59,270

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($20,580)

— Lawton, OK ($21,710)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($22,090)

– Job description: Operate telephone business systems equipment or switchboards to relay incoming, outgoing, and interoffice calls. May supply information to callers and record messages.

#27. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $26,670

– #159 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,300

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,630

– Employment: 1,272,840

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($17,810)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,110)

— Hammond, LA ($18,740)

– Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

#26. Receptionists and information clerks

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $26,590

– #38 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,410

– Employment: 968,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($22,570)

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($22,770)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,880)

– Job description: Answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at establishment and location of departments, offices, and employees within the organization.

#25. Recreation workers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $26,580

– #103 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,960

– Employment: 325,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040)

— Lake Charles, LA ($20,300)

— Monroe, LA ($21,000)

– Job description: Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.

#24. Animal trainers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $26,450

– #7 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,950

– Employment: 14,880

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Jacksonville, FL ($22,540)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($24,690)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($25,380)

– Job description: Train animals for riding, harness, security, performance, or obedience, or for assisting persons with disabilities. Accustom animals to human voice and contact, and condition animals to respond to commands. Train animals according to prescribed standards for show or competition. May train animals to carry pack loads or work as part of pack team.

#23. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $26,280

– #50 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,140

– Employment: 293,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($19,550)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($20,610)

— Las Cruces, NM ($21,540)

– Job description: Manually plant, cultivate, and harvest vegetables, fruits, nuts, horticultural specialties, and field crops. Use hand tools, such as shovels, trowels, hoes, tampers, pruning hooks, shears, and knives. Duties may include tilling soil and applying fertilizers; transplanting, weeding, thinning, or pruning crops; applying pesticides; or cleaning, grading, sorting, packing, and loading harvested products. May construct trellises, repair fences and farm buildings, or participate in irrigation activities.

#22. Sewing machine operators

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $26,130

– #43 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,420

– Employment: 116,520

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($18,940)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)

– Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or nongarment products.

#21. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $26,010

– #97 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 95,600

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($18,650)

— Appleton, WI ($18,760)

— Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930)

– Job description: Assist patrons at entertainment events by performing duties, such as collecting admission tickets and passes from patrons, assisting in finding seats, searching for lost articles, and helping patrons locate such facilities as restrooms and telephones.

#20. Floor layers, except carpet, wood, and hard tiles

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $25,610

– #2 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,740

– Employment: 16,720

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($23,480)

— Springfield, MO ($25,610)

— Colorado Springs, CO ($31,430)

– Job description: Apply blocks, strips, or sheets of shock-absorbing, sound-deadening, or decorative coverings to floors.

#19. Library assistants, clerical

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $25,330

– #57 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,740

– Employment: 84,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520)

— Akron, OH ($20,530)

– Job description: Compile records, and sort, shelve, issue, and receive library materials such as books, electronic media, pictures, cards, slides and microfilm. Locate library materials for loan and replace material in shelving area, stacks, or files according to identification number and title. Register patrons to permit them to borrow books, periodicals, and other library materials.

#18. Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $24,630

– #14 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,320

– Employment: 11,530

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oklahoma City, OK ($20,510)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($21,040)

— Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($21,080)

– Job description: Provide personal items to patrons or customers in locker rooms, dressing rooms, or coatrooms.

#17. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $24,530

– #223 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,300

– Employment: 374,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

– Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

#16. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $24,420

– #164 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,340

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Employment: 795,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,460)

— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#15. Food preparation workers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $24,380

– #148 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 750

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Employment: 793,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#14. Animal caretakers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $24,360

– #105 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,380

– Employment: 193,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($18,810)

— Greenville, NC ($20,320)

— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

– Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

#13. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $24,040

– #120 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,460

– Employment: 254,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

– Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

#12. Telemarketers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $24,020

– #14 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,930

– Employment: 117,610

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,280)

— Erie, PA ($19,760)

— Logan, UT-ID ($21,130)

– Job description: Solicit donations or orders for goods or services over the telephone.

#11. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $23,680

– #103 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,600

– Employment: 179,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

– Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

#10. Cashiers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $23,400

– #148 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,170

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Employment: 3,333,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#9. Cooks, fast food

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $23,300

– #183 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Employment: 544,420

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

#8. Floral designers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $23,110

– #5 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,670

– Employment: 36,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($19,290)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($22,530)

– Job description: Design, cut, and arrange live, dried, or artificial flowers and foliage.

#7. Dishwashers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $22,810

– #187 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,600

– Employment: 395,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

– Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

#6. Fast food and counter workers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $22,780

– #208 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,400

National

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Employment: 3,450,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

#5. Amusement and recreation attendants

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $22,660

– #151 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,610

– Employment: 248,190

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

– Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

#4. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $22,560

– #200 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590

National

– Annual mean salary: $24,800

– Employment: 316,700

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

– Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

#3. Waiters and waitresses

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $22,420

– #135 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– Employment: 1,944,240

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

– Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

#2. Childcare workers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $21,650

– #79 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 910

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Employment: 494,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

#1. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $21,640

– #57 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,050

– Employment: 113,150

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($17,440)

— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)

— Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)

– Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.