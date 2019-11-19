There’s a plan to restore the Jordan Valley Creek, reduce flooding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Ever heard of “Daylighting?” Lots of people haven’t. However, stormwater engineers say it’s the key to restoring one of the City of Springfield’s most well-known bodies of water: Jordan Valley Creek.

The process, by which a creek is restored to being fully open-air, is one Principal Stormwater Engineer Chris Dunnaway said will lead to higher water quality and, most importantly, less flooding from the Jordan Valley Creek.





“[It’s] just because of all the public safety concerns and the damages to all the businesses,” Dunnaway explains.

“I mean even in the last couple of decades, I talked about ’93, 2000, 2008, 2016, it seems to be a recurring pattern about every eight years. And so it’s just a matter of time before we get another one… until we do something it’s just going to continue.”

The first phase of the project, which is expected to start in late 2021, is set to cost the city $6.8 million.