SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — The famous blue lobster from the east coast is now at home in the midwest.

The owner of a Massachusetts restaurant came across this unique blue lobster.

In honor of the Saint Louis Blues’ successful season, the restaurant owner gave the lobster to the Saint Louis aquarium.

The lobster arrived in Saint Louis June 21.

This unique creature is only seven-years-old,

lobsters can live to be one hundred.