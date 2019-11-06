The Workshop: a craftsman coffee shop with hopes of community involvement

OZARK, Mo- The Ozark Mill officially has its first business open and ready to go, The Workshop.

Sarah Stracke, the manager of The Workshop, says building serves as a coffee shop and maker space.

“Basically we are a coffee shop by day and in the evening we teach classes focused around several different themes,” says Stracke.

Those themes include:

Farming

Gardening

Culinary/ Mixology

Leatherworking

Weaving

Floral design

She says the crafts are more craftsman type crafts and not artsy crafts, “but really focusing on getting back to the basics on how we built our society.”

For how to sign up for these classes, click here.

Stracke says one of the main classes, farming, will gain momentum once they build their urban farm area. The future home of the urban farm area is 4th street in Ozark.

“We’re starting an urban farm here on November 10th. We’re ripping up 4th street that runs straight through our property just form the intersection to the Ozark Mill.”

She also wants The Workshop to be a place where people can connect with each other.

“Connecting with other people is a huge part of that creative process and learning how community thrives and grows around activities that help build society is kind of what we’re trying to get back to.”

As a coffee shop, they have a limited menu because their kitchen is built and operated as a residential kitchen to help teach those culinary classes.

They are open Mondays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Thursdays, they will have an open craft night from 3 p.m.-9 p.m.

According to a press release from the Ozark Mill, the building was originally built in 1932 as a garage for the Missouri Department of Transportation. It most recently served as a garden center.

“We just hope to bring community in and make sure that they know this is a space that they can come to connect with one another and also provide a space to let people start to connect with Finley Farms as a whole,” says Stracke.