The woman accused of taking those Hollister girls helped authorities find them

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo.– The Douglas County Sheriff’s office is releasing details about the events leading up to the discovery of two girls the Hollister Police department reported “endangered” earlier this week.

According to the Hollister Police department, the girls disappeared from their foster home on Monday evening and were, at the time of their disappearance, expected to be with their biological mother, Jamie White.

White is currently facing six counts of “endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk” and two counts of “violation of education requirement for a child” in Christian County. Those charges were filed against White in January and April of 2019.

On the morning of June 25th, the morning following the girls’ disappearance, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it began receiving reports that the two girls had been seen with White in the western part of Douglas County.

“Sheriff Degase and deputies worked throughout the day attempting to locate them and made contact with several known associates of White,” reads a statement released by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s office was eventually able to find and arrest White.

DCSO says she started to deny having contacted the girls but was later questioned about a video of her and the two teens at a “rural store.”

After speaking with deputies for a while, White agreed to take them to find her daughters.

Deputies say they drove 20 minutes through back roads to a “remote overgrown field” where White was allowed to step out and yell for the girls to come out.

Responding to their mother’s call, the two teens did come out of a “heavily wooded area”.

Deputies later investigated the wooded area from which the girls appeared. They found “no shelter, a small amount of food and a rubber raft.”

White has yet to be charged regarding the disappearance of the two girls.