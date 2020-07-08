The Where’s Kevin game at Silver Dollar City

STONE COUNTY, MO- One Silver Dollar City season pass holder has taken it upon himself to spread some extra positivity at the theme park.

Kevin Watkins says it was only supposed to be a one-day thing, but now he has become a bit of a local celebrity at the theme park. Those planning to go to Silver Dollar City can play the “Where’s Kevin” game. He describes himself as the “Where’s Waldo” of SDC.

“With all the crazy stuff going on in America right now, I just thought it would be great to spread the joy, spread the love a little bit.”

You can follow Kevin and post your pictures with him on the game’s Facebook page here.