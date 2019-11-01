The Walmart gunman: A timeline of what led to Andreychenko’s guilty plea

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – Dmitriy Andreychenko, the man accused of walking into a west Springfield grocery store with guns and a tactical vest, plead guilty Friday morning to an amended charge of class B misdemeanor making a false report.

Andreychenko is charged with causing a false report to be filed by the Springfield Police Department.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, he received a 180 day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, firearm training, and participate in a victim-offender dialogue.

“He’s taken an advanced training course on weapons to educate him more about the Missouri and federal law on weapons. He’s done community service, he’s already done five days in jail, so he has had a good opportunity to think about what he was doing,” says Dee Wampler, who represented Andreychenko

Patterson also said that he will take part in a Victim Offender Dialogue. He says this allows both parties to talk about the incident and what occurred and arrive at a manor of restorative justice.

“I hope that it has an impact on this young man about what he really caused and the impacts not just of that day but how those continue after an event like this,” says Patterson.

“It was a really irresponsible and ill-conceived, social experiment. He knew he could cause that kind of reaction. That’s why this charge of causing a false report to be made, I believe is appropriate, cause it fits with what he was doing,” said Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson after the guilty plea.

“I would just like to apologize to the community. I would never hurt anyone, and I’m sorry,” Andreychenko said after the court hearing.

During a court hearing in September, he pled not guilty of making a terrorist threat and he told police he was testing his second amendment rights.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION:

The date was August 8th, 2019, the Springfield Police Department tweeted out that an armed man was arrested at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on W. Republic Road.

At about 4:30 this afternoon officers responded to an incident at a local business on W. Republic Rd. An individual was detained. We do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/98MQUZ1Qpj — Springfield PD (@SGFPolice) August 8, 2019

Before officers were able to arrest him, an off duty fireman who was at the Walmart held Andreychenko at gunpoint until police arrived.

“His intent was not to cause peace or comfort to anybody that was in the business. In fact, he’s lucky to be alive, to be honest,” said Lt. Mike Lucas, Springfield Police Department at the scene just after the incident.

One day after the incident Dmitriy N. Andreychenko was charged with second-degree making a terrorist threat.

A statement from Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson said, “Missouri protects the right of people to open carry a firearm, but that right does not allow an individual to act in a reckless and criminal manner endangering other citizens. As Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes famously explained, ‘the most stringent protection of free speech would not protect a man in falsely shouting fire in a theatre causing a panic.”

