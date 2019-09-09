The Victim Center needs volunteers to help with increasing domestic violence calls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The victim center in Springfield is seeing a nearly 20 percent increase in calls from victims of domestic violence.

The center provides a 24-hour crisis response hotline but they need of more victim advocates to help answer incoming calls

Volunteer victim advocates offer immediate crisis intervention which includes connecting people with free-of-charge counseling and advocacy services.

Volunteer victim advocates allow the center to offer help around the clock.

If you’re interested in helping, The victim center is holding a volunteer open house this Saturday, September 14 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the center on North Boonville Ave.

Volunteer training is happening on October 11 and 12.

This is a developing story.