The Victim Center needs volunteers to help with increasing domestic violence calls

News
Posted: / Updated:
domestic violence_1475230073771.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The victim center in Springfield is seeing a nearly 20 percent increase in calls from victims of domestic violence.

The center provides a 24-hour crisis response hotline but they need of more victim advocates to help answer incoming calls

Volunteer victim advocates offer immediate crisis intervention which includes connecting people with free-of-charge counseling and advocacy services.

Volunteer victim advocates allow the center to offer help around the clock.

If you’re interested in helping, The victim center is holding a volunteer open house this Saturday, September 14 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the center on North Boonville Ave.

Volunteer training is happening on October 11 and 12.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now