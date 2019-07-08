The vice president will be traveling to the southern border

WASHINGTON D.C. — Congressional Democrats continue to express outrage over the state of migrant detention centers along the southern border.

It comes amid new reports of disease and overcrowding at some migrant detention centers.

The president claims those reports are “phony” and “exaggerated.”.

While Kevin Mcaleenan, acting secretary of homeland security, is calling the allegations “unsubstantiated”.

The vice president says he’ll travel to the border with a bipartisan group of senators Friday.

The same day a house committee has called a hearing with administration officials on detention centers and treatment of migrant children.