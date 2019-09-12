The Trial of Kenneth Davis: Day 4 Live Update Thread

Thursday, September 12th, 2019- 11:04 a.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Reporters in the courtroom confirm closing arguments have been made by both defense and prosecution. The jury has now been dismissed for deliberation.

When they return, they will determine Kenneth Davis’ guilt or innocence.

Davis is charged with abusing a young female family member.

This is the first of two abuse-related trials Davis will stand this year. The second will take place in Dallas County, where Davis is charged with abusing and eventually killing two-year-old Kinzlea Kilgore.

PREVIOUS REPORTS:

The Trial of Kenneth Davis: Day 3 Live Update Thread

Greene County Man Arrested, Charged for Abusing 8-Year-Old Daughter

Kinzlea Kilgore’s Family Responds to Kenneth Davis’ Arrest

Group Pushes for Charges in Dallas County Child Death

Springfield Man Charged With Murder in Toddler’s Death

