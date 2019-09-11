The Trial of Kenneth Davis: Day 3 Live Update Thread

Wednesday, September 11th, 2019- 11:45 a.m.

Detective Jennifer Flood testified Wednesday morning. Flood was asked to recount her experience with Davis and the victim. Flood said she recalled the process of removing children (including the victim) from Davis’ home.

Also on the stand Wednesday morning was Nicole Schrock, a forensic interviewer from Springfield’s Child Advocacy Center. Schrock was primarily questioned about the types of trauma child-victims can undergo in abusive situations and the kind of impact those traumas can have on children as they mature.

The court scheduled a viewing of the 56-minute-long interview Schrock conducted with the victim in this case. The court has ordered the video remain unaired to the public to protect the victim.

