The top best new attraction in America is here in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Our History Museum on the Square is now dubbed USA Today’s 2019 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for the #1 Best New Attraction.

The museum made the annoucement Friday morning with an unveiling of a poster with the annoucement. Those who unveiled the poster wore clothing to represent Springfield over the centuries.

Museum Executive Director John Sellars says this recognition is incredible and that he owes it to his hardworking staff and volunteers.

“We have so many wonderful volunteers and donors and our full-time staff that have worked so hard over the years to make this what this is today,” says Sellars.

According to a press release from the museum, people from across the country voted from a list of 20 organizations to propel History Museum on the Square to the top of the list.

“This is beyond exciting for us. Now the rest of the country will know what a treasure we have here in the Ozarks, “said museum executive director John Sellars. “We are incredibly grateful for the community for helping us win this honor.”

Donald Smith, a volunteer at the museum, says he decided to be a volunteer the first time he came in.

“I was overwhelmed,” Smith said. “Absolutely overwhelmed. It is an incredible facility. You can get immersed. You can be a part of it, and it’s much more interesting and affects you much deeper than it would just to have someone look at or hear,” says Smith.

FOr more information about the museum, click here. and to see the full list of attractions, click here.