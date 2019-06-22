The Taste of SoMo is raising meals for Ozarks Food Harvest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Last year, the Taste of SoMo food festival raised more than 7,300 meals for the Ozarks Food Harvest, this year the goal is to raise 10,000 for families in the Ozarks.

Saturday, June 22, more than 25 southwest Missouri restruants will be at the Park Central Square from 1 to 7p.m. for people to come eat food while raising meals for the hungry.

It is free admission to get into the event, and guests can buy food tickets to get samples from different restruant booths set up.

every three tickets donated will provide four meals.

“This fun event celebrates southwest Missouri’s local food scene and helps raise funds for families in need,” said Denise Gibson, development and communication director at Ozarks Food Harvest. “We’re grateful for the Downtown Springfield Association’s (DSA) support of our mission to help the 1 in 5 children and 1 in 7 adults facing hunger in the Ozarks.”

The resturant booths will be up until 5p.m. while the music and food truck dining will go until 7p.m.

