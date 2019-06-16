The Summer Solstice art fair is full of music, fun and…art!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Summer Solstice Art Fair is happens in Springfield on June 15

Linda Passeri, Show Coordinator, Summer Solstice Art Fair, feels that Lafayette Park is one of Springfield’s undiscovered treasures, “Once they come to commercial street, We tell them we are just one block north of commercial street. They come over and they see this great park. Its just an area of Springfield that many people have yet to explore.”

While the live music plays, there is local artists selling their creations such as oil paintings, print makers, potters, jewelers, and artists of glass and wood.

Mari Moore-Mosby, of Mud-Bug Creations, has attended this show more than once, “This is my second year at this particular show… It just looked so good, so this year I had to come back because last year was awesome.”

It takes Moore-Mosby about four hours to create one of her mugs. This artist, along with 22 others, participated in this years art fair.