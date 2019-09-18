The Stanley Cup will come to Springfield in October

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Mayor Ken McClure made an announcement Wednesday at Jordan Valley Ice Park that the Stanley Cup will be coming to Springfield in October.

Mayor McClure also declared October 10th “St. Louis Blues Day” in Springfield. On that day the Stanley Cup will have a busy day in the Ozarks.

Stanley Cup in Springfield Schedule:

3- 5:30 p.m. – A kickoff celebration will be held at Bass Pro Shops, where you can take pictures with the Cup. Groups will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

7:30 – 9:30 p.m. – The Cup will then be on display at Harbell’s and Falstaff’s in Park Central West. A street party will take place 6 – 11 p.m. at Park Central West, with music, live entertainment, and viewing of the St. Louis Blues at Ottawa Senators on multiple screens.

9:30 – 11 p.m. – The Cup will be displayed on an outdoor stage in Park Central West.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure is encouraging Springfieldians to “turn the city blue” in honor of the champion St. Louis Blues Hockey Team on Oct. 10. Full release at https://t.co/x2SQxbVoHj pic.twitter.com/dfbBbMfaYP — City of Springfield (@CityofSgf) September 18, 2019

It's official.

The Stanley Cup is coming to Springfield.

October 10th is St Louis Blues day in Springfield. pic.twitter.com/hfuHjU1L7x — Dan Lucy (@DanLucySports) September 18, 2019

“We are thrilled to celebrate the extraordinary championship win,” says Mayor McClure. “Springfield loves hockey and we love the Blues.”