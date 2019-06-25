The search continues for Anderson woman swept away by flood waters

ANDERSON, Mo. — The search continues for an Anderson woman swept away by flood waters while inside her home.

Linda Denise Kuykendall was in her home with her son, his fiancé and two children; a little boy 2 and 1 year old girl.

The family says a neighbor was able to save the baby girl before the water swallowed their home with them inside.

Linda’s son, Keith Ridpath, says flooding in the creek happened regularly, but this time it was different. “The house started floating downstream. All I remember was I was floating. I looked back and the whole house crumbled in. I didn’t see any of my family. I’m sad. It still seems kind of like a movie.”

Today, June 25, the fire department was back out searching for the woman. The search expanded outside the city limits.