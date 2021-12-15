The Salvation Army of Springfield wants help making sure children have Christmas gifts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Salvation Army of Springfield will open its Gifts of the Season Toy Shop Thursday, December 16, and anyone who can is invited to help families choose toys for their children. Those who will be choosing toys were pre-approved to receive assistance from the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army will be helping hundreds of people throughout the day on Thursday, and the organization needs volunteers to help the toy shop run smoothly.

Volunteers can stop by 1707 West Chestnut Expressway any time between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Thursday. If possible, those interested in volunteering should call (417) 862-5509 to let Salvation Army toy shop organizers know they are coming. Volunteers will walk families through the toy shop, restock the toys, and offer any other assistance needed.

Families who are choosing toys, along with pre-approved senior citizens and disabled individuals will receive gift certificates for their Christmas meal.

The Salvation Army is in the midst of its Red Kettle Campaign, hoping to raise $1,060,000 to fund its efforts for 2022. There are several ways to help:

Sign up to ring bells at locations around Springfield online or call 417-862-5509

Sign up to ring virtual bells

Text: SAL to the number 24365 from any mobile device

Mail your check to: The Salvation Army, 1707 W. Chestnut Expressway – Springfield, MO 65802

You can also join us for Ozarks Fox and KOLR10’s Bucket Blitz Thursday and Friday between 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Price Cutter on Battlefield in Springfield.