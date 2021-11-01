The Salvation Army is gearing up for Christmas 2021 Toys and Food Distribution Program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Salvation Army of Springfield is gearing up for its Christmas 2021 Toys and Food Distribution Program.

This year the Salvation Army will be offering toys and food as well as the Blessings of Hope, Love, Joy, and Peace. They are expecting hundreds to sign up for Christmas Assistance this year.

To sign up you should bring:

Valid Photo ID for the person applying.

Social Security Cards for each person in the household.

Proof of address with applicant’s name; Monthly bill, (utility, phone, bank) dated: September, October or November or a copy of your current lease or Section 8 paperwork.

If you are disabled, you must bring your award letter for verification.

The Salvation Army will be assisting:

Families with children age 16 and under

Households with seniors age 60 and up

Households with disabled individuals

The Salvation Army will be serving those who reside in Christian and Greene Counties.

The sign up location is at 1707 West Chestnut Expressway.

Click here for more information about sign-up times.