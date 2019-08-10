The role of being a school bus driver

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Students in Springfield are heading back to class, which means the buses are about to roll.

The new school year starts with those yellow buses and the driver behind the wheel.

“You’re kind of their first teacher in the morning and the last one in the afternoon,” said Director of Transportation for Springfield Public Schools Jonathan Shelden.

Shelden said once students climb inside, they become the driver’s most important cargo.

“Everyone should get ready to start sharing the road with 132 school buses,” said Shelden. “If the bus is in a neighborhood, chances are it’s going to stop and probably pretty quickly.”

Shelden said it’s also important for students to be alert and aware when waiting for the school bus.

“When students are waiting for the bus it’s important that they not play in the street,” said Shelden.

Students who cross the street to get on and off the bus should wait for a thumbs up from their driver before doing so.

“That’s their indication that the bus driver has checked all of their mirrors, checked all of the surrounding traffic to make sure that it’s come to a stop and saying that it’s safe for you to cross the bus,” said Shelden.

Shelden said 90% of school bus fatalities happen outside of the bus.