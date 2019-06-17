The Pentagon says Iran is responsible for the attack on two oil tankers in the middle east

AMERICA — Iran has announced it will soon be a step away from weapons-grade uranium enrichment.

This is a year after the US pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal and re-imposed tough economic sanctions.

The announcement comes as the US is attempting to build an international consensus against Iran.

The Pentagon says the country is responsible for last week’s attack on two oil tankers in the middle east.

Morgan Ortagus, state department spokesperson, feels this will take some working together to stop Iran. “We will continue to work with our allies and work with our international partners who would like to help us deter this Iranian behavior, who would like to help us get them back to the negotiating table.”

Iran has denied involvement.

Two countries Germany and Japan have asked the US for more proof of Iranian involvement in the attacks.

Israel and Saudi Arabia have backed the US claims, as the investigation continues.