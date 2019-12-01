The Ozarks celebrates small businesses

OZARK, Mo. – For every dollar you spend at a small business, 67 cents of that dollar will benefit the community, according to the Ozark Chamber of Commerce.

Nov. 30 was Small Business Saturday across the country.

The Ozark Chamber executive director says small businesses are the “Lifeblood of the Ozark Community.”

“They’re the people that we go to work with, go to school with, go to church with, that we provide services to and buy products from,” Anna Evans the executive director said.

Evans says communities the size of Ozark rely on community members patronizing local businesses for the purpose of sales tax.

Which helps fund many services in Ozark.

“Things like Police services, transportation improvements, parks and trails, all sorts of services are dependent on that sales tax,” Evans said.

Shopper, Paige Bowling, says that’s a reason why she prefers small businesses over big box stores.

“I love my community,” Bowling said. “I love it for the fact that it is a great small-town atmosphere, but I want to keep local stores up and going in the community.”

In Springfield, shopping local also helps the community.

“It’s a huge impact,” Culture Flock Co-Owner Summer Trottier said. “Forty percent of the country is powered by small businesses and I think that’s even larger in a community like Springfield.”

For example, at Culture Flock they also offer other things besides clothing.

“We offer workshops and things in our back room so we’re always doing different things here to build community,” Trottier said.

And they’re doing exactly that.

“We’re on a first-name basis with a lot of our regulars,” Trottier said.

Including shopper Melissa Creemer.

“Yeah, they’re so nice and they have lots of workshops and I’m part of the drawing club I love it,” Creemer said.

Creemer says she likes to shop at small businesses for the experience.

“For sure,” Creemer said. “There’s a personal experience behind it. You get to meet them, see them and then share that with whoever you’re giving your gift to.”

Trottier says Small Business Saturday is Culture Flock’s third-best sales day of the year.

She plans to use the sales to make more merchandise and continue to grow her business.