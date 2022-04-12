SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Ozark Mountain Daredevils will be performing on the Grand Opry Tuesday night, May 17, in Nashville Tennessee.

The group made the announcement through a Facebook post.

“In a year that has been full of “firsts” for our band, it is an honor to add our name to the list of legendary artists who have shared this iconic stage in the 97-year history of the Grand Old Opry. We don’t take this opportunity for granted, and it will be a privilege to put our feet in that legendary circle.” The Ozark Mountain Daredevils

The performance begins at 7 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets or you can learn more information on how to tune in from home by clicking here.