The Outland sale you heard about is off

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Scott Lee, the man who once planned to buy The Outland, told reporters the sale is off.

Lee told reporters on Friday it was the bar’s current owners who pulled out of the sale, a decision primarily made in response to a recent wave of social media backlash.

Right now, the current owners tell Ozarks First they plan to hold onto the venue.

Lee, who planned to turn The Outland into an entertainment complex (featuring a “cowboy bar”), says he plans to move his business elsewhere.

This is a developing story.