The One Million Meals campaign will feed 37,000 people thanks to donations

Mo. — Thanks to the kindness of people in the Ozarks, 37,000 struggling people will be able to enjoy a meal because of the partnership between Arvest Bank and Ozarks Food Harvest, for the annual One Million Meals campaign.

The One Million Meals program began nine years ago.

Arvest collects food and money and every dollar earned provides five meals.

The meals collected by Arvest Bank stay local.

Nationwide, the ‘one million meals’ campaign provided nearly 2.5 million meals.

Bart Brown, CEO and president of Ozarks Food Harvest, explains why efforts like this are so important, “Hunger is an invisible problem in Southwest Missouri. We are kind of in the heartland here, and we think of ourselves in the breadbasket and we just don’t think about hungry people but they’re here and in fact hunger is more prevalent in Southwest Missouri than in the rest of the state and in fact most of the country.”

Brown says the one million meals campaign happens at the right time which is around when school lets out, and the need for food is greater for families.