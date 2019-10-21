The National Weather Service confirmed 2 tornadoes from overnight storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The National Weather Service damage survey for the October 21 tornado event has confirmed 2 tornadoes.

An EF 1 tornado was confirmed from Highlandville to Sparta. The peak wind was at 90 mph and traveled for 11.98 miles. Several trees were broken and uprooted.

Another EF 1 tornado was confirmed south of Rogersville. The tornado peaked at 100 mph and traveled 6.42 miles from the northeast to east southeast of Rogersville. This tornado damaged trees and outbuildings.

This is a developing story.

