The National Weather Service confirmed 2 tornadoes from overnight storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The National Weather Service damage survey for the October 21 tornado event has confirmed 2 tornadoes.

An EF 1 tornado was confirmed from Highlandville to Sparta. The peak wind was at 90 mph and traveled for 11.98 miles. Several trees were broken and uprooted.

Another EF 1 tornado was confirmed south of Rogersville. The tornado peaked at 100 mph and traveled 6.42 miles from the northeast to east southeast of Rogersville. This tornado damaged trees and outbuildings.

