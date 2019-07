Tomorrow you can save lives and see a movie while you’re at it .

The community blood center of the Ozarks is hosting the movie mania blood drive.

Everyone who donates blood tomorrow will get a free Fandango movie voucher.

You are encouraged to make an appointment for your donation tomorrow, July 3.

You can do so by logging on to cbco.org and clicking on the donate tab.

This blood drive comes at a time of need as donations are expected to drop near the fourth of July.