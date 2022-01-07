The Missouri Job Center is looking for solutions to the shortage of truck drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Job Center and Missouri Department of Labor are teaming up in an effort to get more people interested in driving trucks for a living. This initiative also comes as the United States faces critical supply chain issues.

The two agencies are hosting an informational session Wednesday, January 19 at 10:00 a.m. at the Missouri Job Center on East Sunshine Street in Springfield.

“The 90-Day Trucking Apprenticeship Challenge is an initiative to promote registered apprenticeships as a solution to the nationwide truck driver shortage,” said Sally Payne, Director of Workforce Development for the City of Springfield in a news release. “This is a great opportunity for us to connect with employers, labor unions, and industry associations to develop new registered apprenticeship programs in the transportation and logistics industry.”

Representatives from both the Missouri Job Center and the Missouri Department of Labor will talk about the advantages of the registered apprenticeship program which allows for paid on-the-job training as well as classroom instruction to get apprentices the training they need to be safe and effective truck drivers.