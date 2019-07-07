Ar. — The medical marijuana industry is booming in Arkansas with new shops opening up every week or so.

Since sales began more than 300 pounds of product have been sold.

And the state should start seeing the money roll in from Taxes soon.

Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration says no one knows for sure how things will shake out. but so far it’s going pretty well. “I think going into this no one knew what to expect. we looked at this and we were able to look at other states and the number of people with cards and the percentage of the population. So right now we’ve got the 2 million dollars in sales plus the sales tax so that’s roughy 10.5 percent so that total would be about 200 thousand dollar tax revenue just from these first couple of months.”