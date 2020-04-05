The man behind Springfield’s recent Facebook group

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Rob Gary works as a TSA Agent at the Springfield- Branson National Airport as his day job and has done so for two years. His second job began three weeks ago when all he wanted was something to eat.

“I happened to be home, and I wanted to run off to the store just to go grab something for lunch,” says Gary.

He visited two fast-food restaurants in town and noticed he couldn’t get in the dining rooms at both places but noticed the drive thru’s were packed.

He then saw a sign on a door of one of the restaurants that said the dining room was closed.

“So I came home and thought about for a couple of days and started to watch everything slowly starting to shut down and I thought, ‘you know what I’m going to do? I’m going to put a little Facebook group together with some of my friends,'” says Gary.

He wanted to create the group so people could post what was open or closed and not find out businesses were closed as he did.

That day he went to get lunch was Friday, March 13th. Over that weekend, he created “Welcome to Springfield: We’re closed!” and added about 12 people. By Monday, March 16th, Gary says the group had about 30,000 people. On Sunday, April 5th, the group has over 47,000 people.

“We really did try to direct the orientation of the page towards the openings, closings, and operations of businesses in town, and for the first week, we were pretty successful with that,” says Gary.

But as the COVID-19 pandemic grew and stay-at-home orders began, Gary says people were becoming scared and nervous, so the group shifted to more news distribution with local still being the main focus.

“By local, we’re pretty much the 417 area code,” he says.

As the group grew, more people began sharing posts that others would get angry at; because of that, Gary and the 12 other admins/ moderators have had to approve what posts are allowed in the group.

“We have to look at them decide, ‘is this going to start a fight? Is this going to start a comment war,’ and unfortunately, a lot of them will, and so because of that, we have to decline posting the post.”

He says it’s not to hide anything or censor anybody, but to keep the spirit of the group positive.

As for the future of the group, Gary has no idea where to go.

I asked him what would come of the group say after the COVID-19 pandemic calms down and everything is back to normal.

“I think we’ll probably gearing more towards a community page, probably more promoting Springfield directly. Mostly for business promotions,” says Gary.

He made clear that he has “no dog in this fight at all” when referring to promoting businesses and that he doesn’t know any business owners in Springfield.

“Again, I’m from Florida, so this is a whole different universe to me up here, and I’ve been around some of these local towns that are around here that are dead and dying, and I don’t want to see that happen in this area,” he says.

Even though he doesn’t have a business relationship with area businesses, he wants to have a personal relationship with them and see Springfield thrive.

Towards the end of the interview, Gary wanted to give his thanks to the 12 admins/moderators he now shares the group with and says without them he would’ve shut the group down not long after it started.