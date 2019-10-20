The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk raises money to fight against breast cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk took place on Saturday, Oct. 19, and is taking steps to fight breast cancer.

One out of eight women battle breast cancer in the United States, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Kristen Coomer was one of those women.

Coomer says she was ignored by a doctor, survived cancer, had double mastectomy and is now cancer-free.

Coomer was part of the event and says it’s great to see all of the support.

“It’s awesome to me,” Coomer said. “I love the support. I love all the pink. I love everybody spreading awareness. And encouraging us. And us encouraging each other.

“Encouraging patients. It feels wonderful. It’s such a sense of community. I feel like everybody here is my sister. Its awesome.”

Jordan Norcross, community manager for American Cancer Society, says this is the biggest breast cancer walk in southwest Missouri.

“The goal is for us to raise donations to be able to fight breast cancer,” Norcross said. “We utilize that at the American Cancer Society for research, finding new cures, new treatments, and as well as our National Cancer Information Center.”

Norcross says to communicate with your doctor and get a mammogram to make sure you don’t have breast cancer.

More than 100 survivors that participated in the walk.

For information about breast cancer, you can call the National Cancer Information Center at 1-800-227-2345.

