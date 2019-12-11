THE LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS: Waterford Christmas Cottage

NEW EPISODES OF THE LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS WILL BE RELEASED EVERY WEDNESDAY LEADING UP TO CHRISTMAS DAY!

OZARK, Mo.– When you see a light display as over-the-top as Mike Stoffregen’s you might ask, “Who does this?”

Of course, if you are in fact looking at Stoffregen’s display, you already know the answer. Whos do this.

Located in Ozark, Missouri’s Waterford neighborhood, Stoffregen’s house is quite a ways from the real Whoville, popularized by Dr. Seuss’s 1957 book The Grinch Who Stole Christmas. But as far as we can tell, the Waterford Christmas Cottage is as close as you can get to a real-life Who-home without busting out your own whofoo fluff, bizilbixes, and goohoo gums.

I mean, who even remembers where you put all that stuff last year?

It checks a lot of traditional light display boxes too. Visitors are encouraged to tune in to 107.3 FM and enjoy a playlist to which the lights are perfectly choreographed.

The Waterford Christmas Cottage is equipped with thousands of pixel-lights, organized in a display capable of transforming Stoffregen’s home into any scene. The lawn is made complete by an illuminated screen, providing a full music video to certain musical numbers (like When I am Older from Disney’s Frozen II).

But don’t make the mistake of thinking Stoffregen’s tech represents the new-school of light hanging. This is year 19 for the Waterford Christmas Cottage. It’s a veteran display that knows how to upgrade its gear.

If you want to check it all out yourself, head over to 602 E Falls Cir

Ozark, Missouri 65721.