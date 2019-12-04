THE LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS: Rinker Light Extravaganza

THE LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS WILL BE POSTED TO OUR WEBSITE EVERY WEDNESDAY LEADING UP TO CHRISTMAS.

Aurora, Mo.– Though they’re more than 500 miles from Chicago, a family in the Ozarks is doing it’s best to make the Griswold family proud.

Where Clark Griswold (played by Chevy Chase in 1989’s National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation) had 40,000 lights strung up, Cody Rinker says he and his family have more than twice that many on their house in Aurora, Missouri.

“We have enough lights,” Cody says, “if we put them end-to-end we could go five miles.”

The “Rinker Light Extravaganza”, as it’s called, also boasts a 65-foot “mega tree”. Of course, one of the first fixtures most visitors see is the sleigh, which sits at the front of the Rinker plot.

“The semi-truck [driver] that delivered it was pretty impressed,” Cody’s wife, Amy Rinker adds.

Each year, the Rinkers try to add something new. Recently, they went so far as to purchase the land next door in hopes of opening up space for future expansion.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a full-on light display without a playlist, right?

“Amy’s got that thing memorized,” Cody laughs.

By tuning in to 88.1 FM, visitors of The Rinker Light Extravaganza can listen to an extensive list of Christmas songs and watch as the lights dance along to the music.

Other fun displays include:

An island of misfit toys from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

A Christmas Vacation sled scene

A gingerbread house

A sleigh pulled by an ascending line of reindeer

The Rinker Light Extravaganza is located at 429 E. College St, Aurora, Missouri.