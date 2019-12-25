THE LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS: Jaxon’s Lights

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Right on the corner of Tujunga Drive in Springfield, Missouri, one property stands out from the rest. The house is covered with thousands of Christmas lights. The lawn plays host to dozens of inflatable yard decorations. It’s hard to miss.

But unlike most displays, the one on Tujunga stands out even more after you’ve looked behind the curtain and met the mastermind behind it all, 15-year-old Jaxon Baker.

Jaxon has been stringing up Christmas decorations since he was 9. It started with him and his parents putting up a few lawn inflatables and, eventually, it progressed into what you’ll see today; a full-fledged light display complete with a forty-foot “Mega Tree”.

His parents mainly supervise these days, though his mom did step in to buy him a harness this year when Jaxon aspired to build the mega tree alone.

What he has in initiative, he doubles in follow-through. Jaxon spends about 60 hours programming his lights and timing them out to a three-song playlist.

He told Ozarks First the light choreography has a margin of error no greater than a tenth of a second. When we asked why he’d spend so much time fine-tuning, he said, “It looks better.”

That’s commitment.

Baker’s already made a name for himself. Visit his home and you’ll likely see a line of cars parked out front. Ask long-time light stringers like Mike Bagwell and they’ll tell you Jaxon is the face of Christmas decorating’s next generation.

Jaxon says it’s something he plans to keep doing. You’ll find no quit in this teen.

“Nobody really does [this] anymore,” he says. “I think it’s cool that I can do it.”