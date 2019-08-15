PODCAST: The Legal Consequences of an Armed Man’s Social Experiment

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Dmitriy Andreychenko, 20, is currently facing second-degree making terrorist threat charges.

Why?

He walked into a Walmart in Springfield, MO with what police called a “tactical rifle” just a few days after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

In our newest Ozarks First podcast, On Second Thought, we’re looking at how much trouble could the young man land in for what he has since called a “social experiment”? What about the people who used their concealed weapons to stop him?

This is a podcast that follows up on recent headlines. If you need background information, check out our original story here:
www.ozarksfirst.com/local-news/loca…rt-on-republic/

