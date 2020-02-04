THE LATEST: What to expect with winter storm

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MISSOURI – With a winter storm expected to impact the Ozarks starting Tuesday night into Thursday morning, let’s break down the advisories, warnings, timing, and what to expect.

We’ll start with the winter alerts.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES start at 6 PM tonight until 6 AM tomorrow for counties along and north of I-44, shown in the highlighted counties below, for the threat of freezing rain and freezing drizzle that could cause some slick spots especially on bridges and overpasses.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES start at 6 PM until 6 AM THURSDAY MORNING for counties south and east of I-44, shown in the highlighted counties below, for the threat of freezing rain tonight and light snow for Wednesday with 1-2″ possible.

WINTER STORM WARNINGS start at 6 AM Wednesday until 6 AM Thursday morning for counties along and north of I-44, highlighted in the pink counties below, for the threat of heavy snow and slick roads. 4-6″ of snow is possible for the counties in the Winter Storm Warning.

What does a Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning mean?

A Winter Weather Advisory means snow/ice will cause slick travel so use caution and extra time.

A Winter Storm Warning means roads will be slick, could cause hazardous travel, and to use caution or stay off the roads. This also means snow could get heavy at times and reduce visibility.

The timeline of the winter weather will be as follows:

  • Tuesday evening and overnight: light rain continues south and east of I-44. Light freezing rain and freezing drizzle possible in Springfield after midnight. Some light flurries/light freezing rain or drizzle is also possible in our northern counties.
  • Sunrise Wednesday: Light rain will continue south and east of I-44. Sleet and a wintry mix are possible for Springfield with snow starting north of I-44. By midday/lunchtime, that mix will transition into snow in Springfield. That transition will happen south of the interstate later in the day.
  • Wednesday evening and overnight. Snow showers/flurries will continue into the overnight.
  • Thursday morning: Light snow flurries will be possible and taper off.

For ice accumulations tonight, a light glaze to possibly one-tenth of an inch is possible.

So, how much snow can we expect?

There will be a heavy section of snow, where we will see anywhere from 3-6″. Springfield will be in that section and can expect anywhere between 4-6″ of snow. There will be a sharp cut off where snow totals will drop significantly.

Here are a few tips to remember when dealing with winter weather:

Here are the major takeaways.

When was the last time we saw this much snow? Well, it was 5 years ago.

The last time Springfield saw over 4 inches of snow was back on February 28, 2015. That February we saw almost 12 inches of snow, over 7 of those fell in a three day period.

Be sure to download the KOLR10 Weather app and the KOLR10 News app for the latest forecast, school closings, and interactive radar.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News
Overcast

Springfield

34°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers possible this evening, then a light wintry mix overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
30°F A few showers possible this evening, then a light wintry mix overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

37°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Snow or sleet may mix in late. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
33°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Snow or sleet may mix in late. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

38°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
33°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

35°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
30°F Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

39°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
33°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

40° / 30°
Cloudy with a light wintry mix
Cloudy with a light wintry mix 40% 40° 30°

Wednesday

32° / 24°
Snow likely
Snow likely 70% 32° 24°

Thursday

30° / 19°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 30° 19°

Friday

39° / 26°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 39° 26°

Saturday

39° / 22°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 39° 22°

Sunday

47° / 37°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 47° 37°

Monday

48° / 42°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 48° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

35°

6 PM
Showers
50%
35°

35°

7 PM
Showers
50%
35°

34°

8 PM
Showers
50%
34°

33°

9 PM
Showers
50%
33°

32°

10 PM
Light Wintry Mix
40%
32°

31°

11 PM
Snow Showers
40%
31°

31°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
31°

31°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
31°

30°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
30°

30°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
30°

31°

4 AM
Light Wintry Mix
40%
31°

31°

5 AM
Light Wintry Mix
60%
31°

31°

6 AM
Snow
80%
31°

29°

7 AM
Wintry Mix
90%
29°

29°

8 AM
Snow
90%
29°

29°

9 AM
Snow
90%
29°

30°

10 AM
Snow
90%
30°

30°

11 AM
Wintry Mix
100%
30°

30°

12 PM
Snow
90%
30°

30°

1 PM
Snow
90%
30°

30°

2 PM
Snow
80%
30°

31°

3 PM
Light Snow
70%
31°

31°

4 PM
Snow Showers
60%
31°

30°

5 PM
Snow Showers
60%
30°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now