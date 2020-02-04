THE LATEST: What to expect with winter storm

MISSOURI – With a winter storm expected to impact the Ozarks starting Tuesday night into Thursday morning, let’s break down the advisories, warnings, timing, and what to expect.

We’ll start with the winter alerts.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES start at 6 PM tonight until 6 AM tomorrow for counties along and north of I-44, shown in the highlighted counties below, for the threat of freezing rain and freezing drizzle that could cause some slick spots especially on bridges and overpasses.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES start at 6 PM until 6 AM THURSDAY MORNING for counties south and east of I-44, shown in the highlighted counties below, for the threat of freezing rain tonight and light snow for Wednesday with 1-2″ possible.

WINTER STORM WARNINGS start at 6 AM Wednesday until 6 AM Thursday morning for counties along and north of I-44, highlighted in the pink counties below, for the threat of heavy snow and slick roads. 4-6″ of snow is possible for the counties in the Winter Storm Warning.

What does a Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning mean?

A Winter Weather Advisory means snow/ice will cause slick travel so use caution and extra time.

A Winter Storm Warning means roads will be slick, could cause hazardous travel, and to use caution or stay off the roads. This also means snow could get heavy at times and reduce visibility.

The timeline of the winter weather will be as follows:

Tuesday evening and overnight: light rain continues south and east of I-44. Light freezing rain and freezing drizzle possible in Springfield after midnight. Some light flurries/light freezing rain or drizzle is also possible in our northern counties.

Sunrise Wednesday: Light rain will continue south and east of I-44. Sleet and a wintry mix are possible for Springfield with snow starting north of I-44. By midday/lunchtime, that mix will transition into snow in Springfield. That transition will happen south of the interstate later in the day.

Wednesday evening and overnight. Snow showers/flurries will continue into the overnight.

Thursday morning: Light snow flurries will be possible and taper off.

For ice accumulations tonight, a light glaze to possibly one-tenth of an inch is possible.

So, how much snow can we expect?

There will be a heavy section of snow, where we will see anywhere from 3-6″. Springfield will be in that section and can expect anywhere between 4-6″ of snow. There will be a sharp cut off where snow totals will drop significantly.

Here are a few tips to remember when dealing with winter weather:

Here are the major takeaways.

When was the last time we saw this much snow? Well, it was 5 years ago.





The last time Springfield saw over 4 inches of snow was back on February 28, 2015. That February we saw almost 12 inches of snow, over 7 of those fell in a three day period.

