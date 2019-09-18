The largest naturalization ceremony in Southwest Missouri happened at MSU

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Eighty-two people became united states citizens, Sept. 18, at Missouri State University (MSU) in one of the largest naturalization ceremonies in southwest Missouri.

People from 40 different countries like Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, and South Korea became citizens today.

Family and friends were there to celebrate.

The honorable Douglas Harpool presided over the ceremony.

Sonu Bansal, from India, is one of the people who became a US citizen today.

“I’m very proud to be a United States Citizen and my wife is a citizen,” Bansal said. “My son is a citizen and I’m just delighted I said now its time to become a citizen! And proud to be in Springfield and the Nation the best country in the world.”

After the ceremony, MSU hosted a short reception for the new citizens and their guests.