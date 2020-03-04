Laclede County Sheriff’s Office looking for Lebanon man wanted for burglary

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a man suspected of a burglary that occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. LCSO says the crime happened at a home in the 21000 block of Pine Tree Drive.

Jody Wayne Dismang, 29, of Lebanon, is one of two men charged for stealing a variety of items, including two guns. The Laclede County Sheriff’s office says it has Dismang’s partner, 40-year-old Jeremy Dame, in custody and that deputies have recovered most of the stolen items. The guns are still unaccounted for.

Dame was charged with first-degree burglary on Feb. 28th, 2020. He also faces charges of stealing $750 or more and stealing a firearm.

Dismang has also been charged with first-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more, stealing a firearm, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The Sheriff’s Office says both men were recently released from prison and were on parole at the time of the burglary.

LCSO says it has seen home security footage captured by both the victim and the victim’s neighbors.

“Their method of operation during this burglary was to go to the front door of a residence and ring the doorbell or knock on the door,” Sheriff David Millsap said in a statement on Wednesday, March 4. “If someone answered the door, they made up a story saying they were looking for someone. They did this until they would find a place to hit where no one was at home.”

The Sheriff’s Office says it has served five search warrants during a two week period following the burglary. It has taken at least one man and one woman into custody and has seized a number of items, including: