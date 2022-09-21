SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A new emergency shelter is now open to help people in the community transition out of homelessness.

The Kitchen hosted an open house at the O’Reilly Family Campus today, where its emergency shelter and family support services building is located.

The CEO of The Kitchen Inc., Meleah Spencer, said this was the first time the public has seen their new additions.

“Well, we opened our doors today to the community to have an open house for our O’Reilly Family Campus specifically for our Hamra Support Services building,” said Spencer.

The Sam F. and June S. Hamra Family Support Services building is home to The Kitchen`s Community Housing and Home at Last programs, housing operations office, donation center, and administrative offices.

At the open house, local artist Pam Atkinson Vowell’s artwork was on display. Her series is titled ” Home?”

“In addition too, we got a local artist who’s named Pam, who is here showing off some of her paintings,” said Spencer. “She’s actually been talking to some of our homeless friends out in the community and she painted them. She took a picture of them and then she came home and painted them on these beautiful canvases.”

Visitors can purchase Atkinson’s work with proceeds going to The Kitchen Inc. Proceeds will be used to continue to house more people in the community.