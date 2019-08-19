The Impact of abandoned buildings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — They’re hotbeds for crime and something needs to be done.

Eric Schmitt, Missouri attorney general pledged his office would be working to prevent crime at abandoned buildings across the state.

The AG claims abandoned buildings can double crime in some areas.

That’s according to Missourinet.

He said members of his office would be working to tear down abandoned buildings where crime is an issue.

Though Schmitt mentions Kansas City and Saint Louis we are working to find out if it’s also an issue in Springfield.

You’ll hear what police have to say tonight at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

This is a developing story.