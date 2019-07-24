The impact Fred Rogers had on public television is still felt in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Though he wasn’t doing it from the comfort of a stage-lit living room or bright red cardigan, reporter Jesse Inman explained to Daybreak viewers on Wednesday that Fred Rogers and his legacy are still being felt in the Ozarks.

“The influence of Fred Rogers is continually impacting public broadcasting,” says Rachel Night, Assistant General Manager of Ozarks Public Television.

Night says Rogers’ influence was asserted on and off-screen, from was his teaching empathy to young viewers to his advocacy for the importance of publicly funded, educational programming, like when he testified before Congress, appealing to keep public television funding back in 1969.

Night says the mission of public broadcasting Rogers fought to continue is still possible these 50 years later. Though, she says it’s mainly thanks to donors who support the station.

“Here locally, we’ve raised over $1,000,000 from our community each year,” she explained to Inman. “So that’ s by far the largest and, increasingly, most important source of funding, the funding we get from local individuals.”

Rogers legacy will be on full display this fall in Sony Pictures’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a biopic starring Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers.