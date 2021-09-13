The Heroic 13 Ruck honored the 13 fallen service members who died in Afghanistan

FREMONT HILLS, Mo. — A group of Marine recruits organized a way to honor the 13 men and women who were killed in action in Afghanistan.

The Heroic 13 Ruck was spearheaded by Nixa senior and Marine recruit Christopher Schneider and the group included students, other recruits, veterans, and family members.

“Hearing about what happened to the 13, I couldn’t just sit there,” said Schneider. “It was bothering me, I went like two or three days and I was like it will be okay and then it wasn’t. I was like I have to do something to recognize these people.”

The group did the ruck through the city of Fremont Hills Sunday morning. The group carried 13 flags, and each person wore a pack weighing 13 pounds.