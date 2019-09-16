The Harvey Girls: A celebration of wild-west waitresses

ST. LOUIS, Mo- You may have seen last month’s coverage of the Harvey Girls, a group of women hired to work at train stations across the West, we followed up with them Friday afternoon in St. Louis, at a celebration in their honor.

The event took place at the St. Louis Union Station, which at one point was home to several Harvey restaurants and stores.

You could see what life was like back then with old Harvey House memorabilia, and even an original Harvey Girl from the World War II era.

Meet Mary Spiller: Mary and her sister worked in a Harvey House restaurant in St. Louis when she was about 17-years-old, she is now about to turn 95.

“Originally my sister had a job here, and she got the job, my uncle was a maintenance man, and he got her a job, and then I came to work,” says Mary.

Mary shares a few memories from her time as a Harvey Girl. Including how she would flirt with just about all the guys that came in during the time of the war, Harvey Girls weren’t supposed to flirt.

“I had a wonderful time meeting all the soldiers and sailors. Of course, we would flirt with them, and then we would go down to the USO and dance with them, and it was just a wonderful experience,” says Mary.

The main speaker of the event was Stephen Fried, author of Appetite for America: Fred Harvey and the Business of Civilizing the Wild West–One Meal at a Time.

Stephen has been fascinated with Fred Harvey since he first heard about him in the ’90s. “I’m from the East, so I’ve never heard of Fred Harvey before in my life. My wife and I went to the Southwest. We went to the Grand Canyon. Grand Canyon hotels were all originally Fred Harvey Hotels, so they still have a little bit of Fred Harvey material in them. We came upon another Fred Harvey location in the Petrified Forest and my wife turned to me and said, ‘ who the hell is Fred Harvey,'” says Freid.

From there he thought about writing an article on Fred Harvey until he found out all the history behind the man.

Who the Heck is Fred Harvey?

Stephen shared his research and extensive knowledge with a room of Fred Harvey fans and some relatives of the Harvey Girls. He talked about Missouri’s crucial role in Fred Harvey’s life and his business.

“The Missouri history of the Fred Harvey Company has not been paid enough attention too. Fred Harvey’s first restaurant was in St. Louis, Fred Harvey’s family lived in St. Louis after he left here. And, because he lived in Leavenworth, and his base was in Kansas City later, they traveled between KC and St. Louis a lot. So Missouri was very much a part of their lives,” says Freid.

Stephen says it’s important to learn about Fred Harvey and all the history he made during the late 1800s and into the mid-1900s. He says it gives us an understanding of what America was like as it grew into itself, “If you want to understand America you don’t get to skip anything. And the Harvey Company is a way of looking at the period from Reconstruction, through the Depression, through the Second World War, into the ’50s.”

If you’d like to hear our full interview with Stephen, you can listen to it here.